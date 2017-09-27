AS any good cook knows, changing the recipe of a dinner-time favourite carries with it an element of risk.

So, even though AG Barr chief executive Roger White speaks confidently of the “incredibly good match” between a reduced sugar Irn-Bru recipe which consumers will be buying from January, and the recipe which led it to become Scotland’s “other national drink”, there must be some trepidation over the initial reaction.

The group has long-insisted that its research into reducing the sugar content of its flagship product pre-dates the announcement that sugary drinks would be subjected to an increased tax in an, arguably misguided, attempt to reduce obesity.

Loading article content