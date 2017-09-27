The heartbroken family of missing Kirkcaldy teenager Libbi Toledo have reached out to the public for help in paying for her funeral.

The move comes just days after police confirmed the body of a young female had been discovered in a scrapyard in the town.

Although no official line on the identity of the body has been made by police, Libbi’s loved ones issued a heartrending statement this week describing “the loss we feel.”

The 17-year-old’s father Joe Toldedo, who lives in the US, is now seeking financial help to give his daughter a funeral via a GoFundMe page.

So far, $7,000 (£5,414) of $20,000 (£14,900) has been raised in just four days.

In the statement, the teenager’s close family and friends described being “devastated” with the news of the discovery of the body.

It added: “After days of hoping and searching, the outcome is not what we had been believing in.

“There are no words to express the loss we feel.

“We watch as the world is still moving and participating in the normal day-to-day things, but yet we are stuck standing still in the enormity of our loss.

“Libbi was a beautiful, sweet, funny, and loving young woman. We would like to honor her by giving her a proper burial.”

One week ago, police made a public appeal for information regarding Libbi’s whereabouts amid growing concern for her welfare after she was last seen on September 12.

On September 21, police made the announcement that a body had been discovered.

Now, urging the public to help the family collect enough money to give Libbi a good send-off, the statement continued: “Help us come together to be able to send her dad and family to Scotland to be able to pay their proper respects, as well as allow her dad to be there to help his son and her mum grieve.

“We have seen the messages of support and prayers for the family that have filled our Facebook pages. They are greatly appreciated.

“They all show a love for Libbi as a friend, confidant, sister, daughter, niece, granddaughter, and cousin.

“She has greatly impacted people’s lives here on Earth, and will continue to do so in her passing.

“We thank you in advance for any support you might give.

“Continue to pray for us as we go through the grieving process and carry on without the bright light Libbi brought to our lives.”

To donate to the cause, head to gofundme.com/help-bury-elisabeth.

Friends of the teenager are set to gather in Kirkcaldy’s Beveridge Park late on Saturday afternoon to release balloons in her memory.

In a short event description, organisers said: “Setting off balloons and lanterns to [say] goodbye to our beautiful Libbi Toledo who sadly passed away. All welcome.”