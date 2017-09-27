Oh Jeremy Corbyn! Oh Jeremy Corbyn!

They whooped and whistled, cheered and chanted as Jezza appeared to float towards the stage on an invisible wave of love and adulation. Welcome, comrades, to the Socialist Republic of Great Britain – for an hour at least.

Even before the Head Red entered the great arc of the scarlet-clad conference hall, it was party-time. Music themes like Move on Up blurted out of the loudspeakers as members of the in-house choir and MPs engaged in a jolly Mexican Wave.

Here Comes the Sun appropriately preceded the arrival of the Socialist Messiah, who when he materialised stage left[naturally] the roof rattled with the noise.

The standing ovation, one of 12 no less, lasted for far too long, as indeed did Jezza’s speech[an hour and 15 minutes]. After a couple of minutes of non-stop cheering, applause and foot-stomping even the hairy Leftie himself was looking a tad embarrassed by the tsunami of veneration.

His main theme was: we’re ready; we’re on the verge of power. Delegates whooped and hollered; some with Team Corbyn T-shirts waved flags as if in a football stadium after a goal had been scored.

Throughout the speech Jezza thanked this minister and that minister, notably missing out Keir Starmer, and at one point told them: “You CAN wave.” And, of course, well-prompted, one by one they stood up and waved.

Jokes at the expense of opponents are easy crowd-pleasers at conference and so the Labour chief laid into the “bungling” Theresa May and her “rag-tag” Cabinet.

Reminding conference of the Tory leader’s election mantra, Jezza quipped: “They’re certainly not strong and they’re definitely not stable. They’re not remotely united and they’re hanging on by their finger-tips.”

He also noted how the Tories had achieved something Labour had not; they had found the magic money tree and had given it a good, old shake.

“Lo and behold, now we know the price of power; it’s about £100 million for each Democratic Unionist MP.” The mention of the DUP was met by a wave of boos across the audience.

Jezza insisted, to more applause, that Britain’s economic model, forged by Thatcher[more boos] was broken and it was time to replace the “failed dogmas of neo-liberalism” with Corbynomics, including taxing those nasty City fat cats more and renationalising the great public utilities.

Grenfell Tower, he stressed, had become a tragic monument to a “degraded regime” of uncaring capitalism. At which point, there was a cry of “murder!” from the audience.

Other enemies were also mentioned, including, of course, Her Majesty’s Press and in particular the Daily Mail.

The chief comrade noted how on the day before the election the paper had devoted 14 pages to attacking Labour; and its vote went up nearly 10 per cent. “Never have so many trees died in vain,” declared Jezza to laughter. “The British people saw right through it. So, this is a message for the Daily Mail’s editor: next time, please could you make it 28 pages?”

Finally, it ended as it began. After the traditional rendition of the Red Flag and Jerusalem, the conference hall sang along lustily to John Lennon’s Power to the People; what else? One large word slowly appeared on the screen behind: HOPE.

Jezza was loving it. He couldn’t stop smiling and clearly did not want to leave the stage; why would he?

Eventually though, he exited to more adoring applause in his chariot of fire, spear in one hand and bow of burning gold in the other; ready to create his Socialist Jerusalem - if only the public would let him.