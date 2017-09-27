CHILDREN have staged a sit-in protest to force a housing developer to open a new play park after they got fed up having nowhere to play.
The children had been left without a play area for a year after the site was cordoned off to make way for building work on new homes.
The new park was built at the Silver Birch development in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, and installed equipment around two months ago.
However the equipment remained locked behind metal fencing around it.
Debi Wilson’s 12-year-old son Dennon helped organise the protest with neighbours Millie Laird, 12 and her sister Lexi, nine.
Mrs Wilson, 51, said: “They were desperate for somewhere to play and we couldn’t see any reason why it wasn’t open.
“The developer was informed about it and the fences were gone the next day and I am delighted for the kids that their protest paid off.”
Developers Springfield Properties said: “we’re sorry the children have had to wait.”
