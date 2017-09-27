A third complaint against the Chief Constable of Police Scotland has been referred to independent investigators.

The Scottish Police Authority (SPA) confirmed it had passed on a complaint about Phil Gormley, who is currently on special leave while two separate allegations of gross misconduct are being considered.

The SPA said if the latest allegations against Mr Gormley are proven, they would amount to misconduct.

After confirming it had referred the complaint to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc), an SPA spokeswoman said: "Complaint and conduct matters are confidential and the SPA will not provide any further comment on this case at this time."

Mr Gormely, who took over the top job in Scottish policing in January 2016, went on special leave earlier in September after it emerged a complaint of gross misconduct against him had been made by a member of the Force Executive, Police Scotland's senior management team.

That team is made up of officers of the rank of Assistant Chief Constable and higher, the force's deputy chief officer and the director of ICT.

The first complaint of gross misconduct was announced in July, with Mr Gormley denying the allegations.

Deputy Chief Constable Iain Livingstone has taken over leadership of Police Scotland until further notice.

A Pirc spokesman said: "The Commissioner has received a referral from the Scottish Police Authority regarding allegations of misconduct about the Chief Constable.

"The content of the referral is now being assessed to establish if an investigation is required.

"Whilst this process is under way, it would be inappropriate to comment further.

"In addition, the Commissioner is currently carrying out two separate investigations into allegations of gross misconduct about the Chief Constable, both are which are ongoing."