SCOTLAND'S transport body “abandoned” its right to veto decisions over Holyrood's £500m grant to Edinburgh trams shortly after Alex Salmond's first government had a move to quit the botched project defeated by parliament.

The Edinburgh Tram Inquiry before Lord Hardie heard from Transport Scotland rail director Bill Reeve that in 2007 "the government of the day had proposed the cancellation of the project, the parliament proposed that it should be continued".

The minority SNP government moved to distance itself from the troubled project shortly after Transport Scotland had taken a different approach in a similar joint project also involving Tie - Transport Initiatives Edinburgh, the firm set up to deliver projects like the trams - in which it stepped in to take back control of a rail project in Stirling after costs there doubled to £85m and ran more than two years late.

