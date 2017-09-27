CUSTOMERS have vented their anger as the crisis engulfing Ryanair deepened with nearly 2000 Scottish flights cancelled over nearly five months.

The under-fire firm – which claims to have sparked the chaos after it “messed up” the pilots’ rota – has pulled all 1760 flights between Scotland and London between October 29 and March 24.

Ryanair has also axed flights some 38 flights between Glasgow and Las Palmas, 84 journeys between Edinburgh and Hamburg and 88 between Edinburgh and Szczecin over the 21 weeks.

The Scottish flights went as the Irish carrier cancelled 18,000 flights in a move that will hit 400,000 customers as the fallout from the airline's mismanagement of pilot leave intensifies.

Alex Neill of the consumer watchdog Which? said the situation was a "complete and utter shambles" and now affects three quarters of a million people.

"The news means that for some of its passengers Ryanair has effectively cancelled Christmas," he said.

"On top of leaving the travel plans of many in tatters, offering a 40 euro voucher will be cold comfort for passengers that can’t book the flight they need."

The no-frills airline said it had emailed all of the customers affected, offering them the choice between a refund or an alternative flight. They will also receive a travel voucher for 40 euros one-way or 80 euros return that can be used to book a Ryanair flight for travel between October and March 2018.

Taking more flights out of service means Ryanair will be able to ''roster all of the extra pilot leave necessary'' in October, November and December, the budget airline said.

As a result, 34 routes are suspended for the winter season as the airline flies 25 less planes from its fleet of 400.

Last week the budget airline announced it was cancelling up to 50 flights a day for up to six weeks including a host of Scottish flights.

The decision, which means the cancellation of all flights between London Stansted and Edinburgh and Glasgow has led to a host of complaints to Ryanair.

Sarah Blanch from Edinburgh told the airline: "I am trying to organise flights for my wedding next year for seven people how confident can I be the flight won't get cancelled???".

Paul Johnston, who had his Scottish flight cancelled told the airline: "My outbound flight from Edinburgh to Hamburg has been cancelled and you have offered a refund yet you won't refund my return flight from Hamburg to Manchester because it's returning to a different airport. Also I have a train booked to Edinburgh and a train back from Manchester. It is a joke!"

Ryanair's chief executive, Michael O’Leary, apologised to customers for the second time this month but said the changes were “sensible”.

“We sincerely apologise to those customers who have been affected by last week’s flight cancellations, or these sensible schedule changes announced today,” he said.

He blamed the move on mismanagement of pilots' annual leave, leading to the over-allocation of blocks of holidays.

The flight cancellations have so far cost the airline around 25 million euro.

Ryanair said the latest step will ''eliminate all risk of further flight cancellations'' and remove the risk of similar problems recurring next year.

The firm also plans to roll out a series of low fare seat sales for winter 2017 as it is ''confident that there will be no further roster related cancellations''.

It argued less than one per cent of the 50 million customers Ryanair will carry this winter are impacted and all affected passengers have received an email alerting them and offering alternative flights or full refunds.

Mr O'Leary added: ''From today, there will be no more rostering related flight cancellations this winter or in summer 2018.

''Slower growth this winter will create lots of spare aircraft and crews which will allow us to manage the exceptional volumes of annual leave we committed to delivering in the nine months to December 2017.

"We will start a new 12 month leave period on the 1st of Jan 2018 in full compliance with EU regulations and the IAA's requirements.''