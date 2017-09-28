A famous Scots restaurant has become the first in the world to win a leading accolade for the ethical and environmental way its staff farm blue mussels.
Loch Fyne Oysters, which is situated off the A83 at Cairndow, at the head of Loch Fyne in Argyll, has been producing mussels grown on ropes in Loch Roag on Lewis for 20 years.
Now the responsible approach to farming mussels has been recognised after it was awarded the bivalve Standard Certification by theAquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC).
Loading article content
It is the first company worldwide to gain the accolade and bosses said it was reward for their attitude showing that responsible farming that does not have adverse impact on the surrounding environment and ethical social practices/
Managing Director Cameron Brown said: “We are very proud to be the first blue mussel farmer in the world to receive this certification from ASC, which is recognition of Loch Fyne Oysters dedication and hard work to provide ethically grown and environmentally friendly mussels to our customers around the globe."
Mr Brown said the mussels were a delicious, natural and healthy product grown in pristine waters and his teams had worked tirelessly to ensure their mussel farming left behind a low carbon footprint and contributed to the local community and economy.
Esther Luiten, ASC’s Commercial Director said: "It is great to now have blue mussels in the programme, and it shows the response to a growing market interest in responsibly farmed seafood."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.