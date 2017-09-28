JEREMY Corbyn’s promise of unity under Scottish Labour’s next leader has been “blown apart” by the party descending into civil war amid claims of “plotting” and personal abuse.

In his headline conference speech, Mr Corbyn said: “Whoever next leads Scottish Labour, our unifying socialist message will continue to inspire both south and north of the border."

However as the UK leader delivered his upbeat message in Brighton, the two sides in the Scottish leadership race accused each other of disloyalty and “barrel-scraping desperation”.

One of the campaigns even issued a press release saying its rival was talking “pish”.

Kezia Dugdale, whose resignation last month prompted the contest, said it was the sort of “internal squabbles” she spent “a huge amount of time” on in her two years as leader.

SNP MP Stewart Hosie said: ''Jeremy Corbyn’s message of unity has been blown apart by the open civil war now engulfing Scottish Labour. This conference has shown that Labour remain inconsistent, incoherent and unfit for government.

“Their leadership candidates and supporters in Scotland are tearing themselves apart in the most bitter bout of infighting the party has seen in many years.”

The feuding also undermined Mr Corbyn’s other message that Labour offered a “new common sense” and was “now the political mainstream”.

The extraordinary row erupted after a recording emerged of interim Scottish leader Alex Rowley saying he and fellow left-wingers had planned for Ms Dugdale’s exit.

Despite previously insisting he would be neutral in the leadership race, he also endorsed the pro-Corbyn candidate Richard Leonard against centrist Anas Sarwar.

Mr Rowley last week denied sabotaging Mr Sarwar by setting up attack lines for Nicola Sturgeon at First Minister’s Questions.

The recording was made at the conference as Mr Rowley talked candidly to a student, apparently unaware he was being taped.

Mr Rowley said: “Although I’m neutral in the leadership, I believed that Richard Leonard has everything that we need to win in 2021.

“For some time now we [Mr Rowley and left-wing MSP Neil Findlay] have thought he was the best candidate, and most people within the Left in Scotland think likewise.”

Mr Rowley said the Left did not use “any pressure” to engineer Ms Dugdale’s departure, but had planned for her leaving before the next Holyrood election.

He said: “Privately, we did not think Kezia would be there to 2021. It [the timing] was a surprise to us. Our view was that Richard was the best person and therefore we should go with that plan. But he has now to get elected of course.”

Asked what made Mr Leonard, a former GMB official elected an MSP last year, best qualified for the role, Mr Rowley added: “His solid grounding in the Labour party. His views have never changed over many years in terms of coming from the Left. Richard will demonstrate over time, just like Jeremy has, that he has got the intellectual capacity to be the leader.”

MSP Jackie Baillie, one of Mr Sarwar’s supporters, said it was “hypocritical” of Mr Rowley to say he was neutral, then reveal he had been “plotting to remove Kez Dugdale” for months.

She said: “Alex Rowley’s hypocrisy is incredibly disappointing. But what is most concerning is the revelations about a plot against Kezia Dugdale.

“Kez was elected with a huge majority and it will infuriate members to learn that some MSPs were working behind the scenes to undermine her and replace her with Richard Leonard.

“Richard must urgently answer questions about his role in this plot.

“This behaviour by the party establishment is a complete betrayal of the membership and every value we hold dear."

Mr Findlay described her comments as “barrel-scraping desperation”.

In an email titled “coment [sic] on latest jackie baillie pish”, Mr Leonard’s official campaign team told the media: “If there were any attempts to undermine Kezia - they did not involve Richard and he knew nothing of them. Any statements he did are completely false."

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: “People already had their suspicions about Alex Rowley after last week’s FMQs stitch-up. This confirms he’s right behind Richard Leonard’s extremist drive to drag Scottish politics even further to the Left.”

MP Danielle Rowley, who runs Mr Leonard's campaign, said her father had been having a “private conversation... so it’s not really a story”.

She said: “What he wants to do in his personal life and who he personally wants to support is up to him. As interim leader, officially, he is not supporting anyone.”

Mr Rowley last week claimed Ms Dugdale gave him just 10 minutes’ notice of her quitting before it was made public.

On BBC Radio 5 Live, Ms Dugdale confirmed the story: “I'm sure lots of people will be thinking, wow, that speaks to a lot of internal problems in the Labour party - they'd be right."

But she denied being pushed out: “I wasn't bullied out of my position, I did this very much on my own terms.”