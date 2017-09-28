Ryanair is breaking the law in its handling of flight cancellations, the boss of the UK’s aviation regulator has claimed.

Andrew Haines, chief executive of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), said he was “furious” with the Dublin-based carrier because it is not telling passengers they are entitled to be re-routed by other airlines.

The CAA has started enforcement action against Ryanair for persistently misleading passengers: Read more here: https://t.co/JF7p4LWgnp — UK CAA (@UK_CAA) September 28, 2017

“They are not making it clear to people their entitlement,” Mr Haines told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

