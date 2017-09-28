THE Cameronians, it was observed with sadness on May 14, 1968, had never yielded to the swords of an enemy in 279 years, but were now being eliminated by the stroke of a pen on what was “a dark day for Scottish infantry regiments.” The words were uttered by Major-General F.C.C. Graham, Colonel-Commandant of the Scottish Division, as the 1st Bn. The Cameronians (Scottish Rifles), was officially disbanded at a ceremony in Douglas, Lanarkshire. The photograph shows soldiers handing in their weapons.

The Cameronians had been formed in 1881 by the amalgamation of two other regiments, the 26th Cameronian Regiment and the 90th Perthshire Light Infantry, and went on to see distinguished service in the Second Boer War and both World Wars before being reduced to a solitary battalion in 1948. The regiment’s website says the Cameronians “chose to disband” amidst 1960s reforms rather than amalgamating with another Lowland Scottish regiment.

The Rev Donald McDonald of Arbroath, a regimental padre in the Great War, said at the ceremony that it had never been in the habit of the Cameronians to whimper: they had been eliminated by a change of emphasis in the armed forces, economic duress, and political expediency.

Loading article content