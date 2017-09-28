MSPs have claimed a record £15.8 million in expenses after bosses at Holyrood changed the rules to allow them to take on more staff.

With the Scottish Parliament being given new responsibilities over tax and welfare, MSPs are now permitted to employ three people, instead of two.

As a result the salaries, pension and national insurance contributions for MSPs' staff amounted to more than £12.1 million in 2016-17, an increase from £9.5 million the previous year.

