A pensioner straddled her date and pummelled his head before dialling 999 and telling police: “I think I’ve killed my partner,” a court has heard.

Elizabeth Felix launched the attack on William Dickson because she had dressed up for the meeting and felt he had not been paying her enough attention.

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney told Perth Sheriff Court it followed a brief argument after they had been drinking. He added: "He told the accused he had had enough of being grilled by her and told her he was going to bed.

