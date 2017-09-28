A pensioner straddled her date and pummelled his head before dialling 999 and telling police: “I think I’ve killed my partner,” a court has heard.
Elizabeth Felix launched the attack on William Dickson because she had dressed up for the meeting and felt he had not been paying her enough attention.
Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney told Perth Sheriff Court it followed a brief argument after they had been drinking. He added: "He told the accused he had had enough of being grilled by her and told her he was going to bed.
“The accused followed him to the bedroom, and she straddled his body and began to strike him repeatedly to his face.
“She them climbed off him and contacted police herself, dialling 999, and stating ‘I think I’ve killed my partner.’”
When the police arrived at the house, she told officers that she had 'lost it' and 'battered' him because the relationship was not working.
Mr Dickson was taken to hospital with a bump to his head and a number of cuts and bruises to his face.
Felix, 63, of Perth, admitted injuring William Dickson, 62, by repeatedly striking him on the head at his home Auchterarder, on July 23.
Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “She is 63 and has no previous convictions. She was trying to get him to pay her attention, as she was of the view he was not doing that."
Sheriff Derek Reekie told Felix: “It is always sad to see someone your age appear before the court for the first time. I hope it has been a salutary experience for you. This was not an insignificant attack.
He deferred sentence for four months for Felix to be of good behaviour.
