UN experts have warned that "worrying" measures by the Spanish government to block an Catalan referendum on independence risk violating fundamental human rights including freedom of expression.
The Catalan government has scheduled a referendum on independence for the autonomous region for Sunday but efforts have been made to thwart the vote after Spain's Constitutional Court of Spain decided the referendum would be unconstitutional.
Since the ruling, hundreds of thousands of Catalans have taken to the streets in protests.
Loading article content
Tensions have escalated, with the authorities searching print houses and seizing referendum material. Websites have been blocked, and political meetings stopped.
Comment: Why a dead fascist dictator haunts Catalonia's independence vote
Politicians have been arrested, and leaders of the mass protests have been charged with sedition, a crime which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment.
“Regardless of the lawfulness of the referendum, the Spanish authorities have a responsibility to respect those rights that are essential to democratic societies,” the experts said.
“The measures we are witnessing are worrying because they appear to violate fundamental individual rights, cutting off public information and the possibility of debate at a critical moment for Spain’s democracy.”
The UN expert team includes Mr David Kaye, special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression and Mr. Alfred de Zayas, Independent Expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order.
On September 21, more than 4,000 police officers were deployed to the autonomous region, with an order from the Government to “act in case the illegal referendum takes place”.
Comment: Why a dead fascist dictator haunts Catalonia's independence vote
The experts, who have been in contact with the government of Spain concerning the situation, added: “We urge all parties to exercise the utmost restraint and avoid violence of any kind to ensure peaceful protests in the coming days”, they concluded.
“We are concerned that this order and the accompanying rhetoric may heighten tensions and social unrest,” the experts said.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?