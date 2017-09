NICOLA Sturgeon is nothing if not fair. Last week she flattened Anas Sarwar. This week she demolished rival poisoned chalice chaser, Richard Leonard. How very sporting.

The two candidates for the Scottish Labour leadership also knew it was coming. Not that she’d warned them, but because there was blood in the water and, well, sharks is sharks.

When Jeremy Corbyn had preached unity on Wednesday, the two Scottish leadership camps had been scratching each other’s dummies out.

