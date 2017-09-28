NICOLA Sturgeon is nothing if not fair. Last week she flattened Anas Sarwar. This week she demolished rival poisoned chalice chaser, Richard Leonard. How very sporting.

The two candidates for the Scottish Labour leadership also knew it was coming. Not that she’d warned them, but because there was blood in the water and, well, sharks is sharks.

When Jeremy Corbyn had preached unity on Wednesday, the two Scottish leadership camps had been scratching each other’s dummies out.

Sarwarite Jackie Baillie accused interim leader Alex Rowley of “plotting”, after he was secretly taped letting his brain rumble, and a Leonardista said Ms Baillie spouted “pish”.

Mr Rowley was barely out his seat when the barracking began. “The microphone’s on!” called out the SNP’s Tom Arthur.

Mr Rowley bricked it. By which I mean he mumbled as dully as possible about public building projects, taking all the energy out the moment,

The danger passed. Red Eeyore had escaped! He couldn’t believe his luck.

The SNP benches shifted uneasily. This wasn’t what they’d come to the Coliseum for.

A barren age followed. At one point, Ms Sturgeon began talking about “voluntary soil testing”. The rows behind her looked full of people who’d volunteer to be buried in it.

But then, just as hope was fading, Mr Leonard stood up. He looked pleased. He looked confident. He looked doomed. He asked something about OAP bus passes. It didn’t matter.

Ms Sturgeon had already decided he was getting both barrels. Labour had “lost touch with reality”, she said. “We fight for Scotland. Scottish Labour just fight among themselves.”

Mr Sarwar and Mr Leonard shook their heads. Not in unison, obviously.

“It was incredible yesterday, was it not?” the FM carried on. “We had Richard Leonard accused by Jackie Baillie of betraying every value Labour holds dear, and then we had Richard Leonard saying it was just the latest Jackie Baillie-”

It was on the tip of her tongue, but Presiding Officer Ken Mackintosh wasn’t having it.

It’s fine to draw blood, but some bodily fluids are off limits. “First Minister,” he tutted.

“Let’s just say that it’s a description that covers much of what Jackie Baillie says in the chamber,” Ms Sturgeon grinned.

“Labour’s behaviour is selfish and self-indulgent!” she roared. “It is not fit to be an opposition, let alone a government!”

As he wobbled back down, Mr Leonard suddenly looked old enough for a bus pass himself.