SCOTTISH universities are struggling to fill crucial teacher training places, according to new figures.

Statistics from the universities admissions service UCAS show a raft of postgraduate teacher training places are still available despite term already starting.

Vacancies exist at most Scottish universities which host teacher training including Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Stirling.

And they include subjects such as maths, science, English and languages which have been made a priority by the Scottish Government.

Earlier this summer, The Herald revealed there were 700 vacancies across Scotland as schools went back for the new term.

In February, the government announced that hundreds more teacher training places were to be made available at Scottish universities from this month.

Education Secretary John Swinney said the number of places would rise by 371 to a total of 3,861 at the start of the next academic year funded by more than £3 million.

The announcement follows criticism from political opponents over falling standards in Scotland's schools.

Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson claimed ministers had been "asleep at the wheel on education".

And former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale also pressed First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on falling teacher numbers, claiming schools had lost 4,000 teaching staff since the SNP came to power in 2007, including 826 science and maths teachers.

A Scottish Government spokesman said it was committed to ensuring that the country had the "right number of teachers, with the right skills, in the right places to educate our young people."

He added: "We recognise that some councils face challenges in relation to teacher recruitment, as do universities recruiting teaching students, and we are committed to addressing these challenges with our partners.

“We have increased student teacher intake targets for the sixth year in a row, and we are setting targets to train teachers in the subjects where they are needed most.

We have delivered a successful recruitment campaign, and we will build on this with a refreshed campaign which launched at the end of August."

He said this year they have invested £88 million to help every school achieve the right number of teachers. Additionally, £1 million from the Attainment Scotland Fund has also been made available to support 11 new innovative routes into teacher education.