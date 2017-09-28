Kolo Toure is confident Scott Brown, who left the field during Celtic’s 3-0 win over Anderlecht on Wednesday night, will be able to play for Scotland in their Russia 2018 qualifiers against Slovakia and Slovenia next week.

“He is being assessed,” said Toure of the midfielder. “Will he be okay for Scotland? I hope so. I hope it is not as bad as it looked when he came off.

"He never stops playing, he is so fit. I am so impressed by him. With his age he works so hard and he is so intelligent. He is amazing."

