THE unique art and cultural legacy of George Wyllie could have a permanent home in Greenock.

The work of the late artist - whose best know work was major conceptual sculptures such as the Paper Boat and the Straw Locomotive - could find its first home in a 'Wyllieum' as part of a new Greenock Ocean Terminal Building.

Inverclyde Council are developing the project with Peel Ports, and wish to build a new visitor centre and berthing facility in Greenock to increase the cruise ship market to Inverclyde.

Before he became an artist and playwright, Wyllie spent time in the Royal Navy as well as working as a Customs and Excise Officer.

He moved to Inverclyde in the late 1950s and while keeping watch for ships "made time for art."

Wyllie died in 2012, and the Foundation established to safeguard his legacy has been examining locations for a permanent museum.

Councillor Michael McCormick, Inverclyde's Environment convenor, said: "The Greenock Ocean Terminal project was already an exciting one as part of the wider City Deal to safeguard and grow the cruise ship visits to Greenock.

"The possibility of the building being an iconic structure on the banks of the Clyde which could be a permanent home to the George Wyllie collection will come as a very positive opportunity to the many admirers of George’s work.

“I know the members of the George Wyllie Foundation have been examining a range of locations to house a permanent collection for many years and their preferred location is Greenock where George worked as a custom and excise officer."

The proposal requires approval by the Council and through the cabinet and governance system in the Glasgow City Region City Deal.

The George Wyllie Foundation said: “The Trustees welcome this opportunity to create a home for the George Wyllie Foundation on the Clyde in Greenock, so that George's legacy can continue to engage and inspire the community and visitors to Scotland. This proposed new arts space will provide a new resource for exhibitions, education and community projects."

The Greenock Ocean Terminal project to create a visitor centre and berthing facility is expected to cost £14.7m as part of the £1bn Glasgow City Region City Deal.

The proposal for a new Wyllie exhibition space could also include a new landmark building for Greenock being developed by Richard Murphy Associates, one of Scotland’s most celebrated architect firms.