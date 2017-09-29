Nominees for the Herald’s annual Society Awards this year were as varied as ever - from schemes offering support for the elderly to mental health help for young care leavers, from recycling campaigns to digital inclusion schemes.
With entries including inspiring individuals and innovative examples of teamwork it was a tough job for our judges to produce a shortlist for the Awards which are presented in association with Social Work Scotland.
The result, however – announced today – is one of the strongest ever line-ups of nominees, fittingly, in the tenth year of our awards. The awards recognise those workers, teams and partnerships in Scotland’s third and public sectors, whose efforts often go unremarked. They aim to share new ideas, inspire and crucially give recognition to those working with dedication and imagination to make Scotland a better place.
Jane Devine, director of title sponsor Social Work Scotland which is supporting the Herald Partnership award category said, “We are delighted at the range and volume of the entries received from everyone from large organisations to individual people – all doing great work.
“We are looking forward to celebrating the commitment and vision of dedicated people from all across our society.”
Eamonn Connolly, Director of EVH, sponsors of the Unsung Hero category added, “We’ve reached the final countdown. Huge congratulations to all of those who have made it through.”
Helen MacNeil, chief executive of Glasgow Council for the voluntary sector (GCVS) said, “Working selflessly in communities reflects the Third Sector at its very best, so the Glasgow TSI is honoured to sponsor Community Project of the Year and congratulates all finalists.”
MacRoberts LLP is supporting the young person’s project award. Partner Valerie Surgenor said “We have a very impressive group of finalists for this category and we congratulate them for getting this far and wish them the very best of luck on awards night.”
Ian Welsh, Chief Executive, Health and Social Care Alliance Scotland (the ALLIANCE) said, “These finalists highlight a range the inspirational people and organisations that play an integral part in Scottish society, the ALLIANCE are delighted to support the Health and Social Care Integration award.”
Professor Jennifer Davidson, The Institute for Inspiring Children’s Futures, who are sponsoring the Education Initiative of the Year, said “We want Scotland to be the best place to grow up, especially for children facing adversity.
“These great finalists deliver exceptional activities that help build on the strengths of every child through their families and communities, and the awards reflect the excellent and truly inspiring work going on throughout Scotland to build a better future for everyone. A huge congratulations to all finalists!”
The awards will be presented at a gala dinner at Glasgow’s Radisson Blu hotel on November 1st.
