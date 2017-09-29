A hotel manager who embezzled more than £15,000 to pay for designer shopping and cocaine has been jailed for nine months.
Jamie Webb boasted on social media about spending large sums of cash on suits and top-of-the-range phones after ripping off the Dalmunzie Castle Hotel.
Perth Sheriff Court heard how the hotel kept him on after he was initially caught out, but he carried on ripping off his bosses until he eventually fled.
Webb, 28, helped himself to £15,486 of the hotel’s money in less than a year while he was running the Perthshire business.
He was taking large payments from customers and then getting refunds paid on to his own credit card.
Webb, 28, of Corfe Castle, Dorset, admitted embezzling £15,486 pounds while he was working as manager at the Dalmunzie Castle Hotel in Perthshire between 28 March 2015 and 12 February 2016.
He also admitted obtaining 912.67 pounds worth of repairs by fraud at AP DC Autos in Kirriemuir on 11 February 2016 by pretending he had authority to present cheques from Dalmunzie Castle Hotel.
Webb had faced further charges alleging that he diverted 3,530 pounds into his own account by pretending to customers that his bank account details were actually those of the hotel. Those charges, and another alleging he tried to embezzle a further 3,090 pounds by diverting a refund to his own account, were dropped by the Crown.
Sheriff Lindsay Foulis said: “You embezzled a significant five figure sum from your employer over a period of a year. You were in a position of trust. This is a serious matter.”
