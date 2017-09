BARRHEAD Travel has said a six per cent increase in turnover to £279 million in 2016 came in spite of a “Brexit-led dent in consumer confidence” that contributed to pre-tax profits dipping by more than 10 per cent.

Forward bookings at the family-owned business are up eight per cent year-on-year, leading the company to predict its current financial year will see further revenue growth, particularly as the inclement Scottish summer boosted late bookings.

Pre-tax profits in the year to the end of 2016 fell by 10.7 per cent to £2.8 million, which the company attributed to increased investment, in addition to a slowdown after the Brexit vote in June

