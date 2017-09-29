Brass band members are celebrating after winning a UK title despite one player being taken to hospital just before the competition.

Newmains and District Brass Band, from North Lanarkshire, won the 4th Section title at the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain in Cheltenham this month.

It is the first time in more than 40 years a Scottish band has won the section.

They secured the title despite a last minute crisis when cornet player Megan Monkhouse fell ill around half an hour before the band were due to leave the hotel to head to the venue.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance but was later released and returned to join in the celebrations.

The musical director quickly rearranged some of the parts and the band were able to deliver a winning performance despite the missing player.

John Stirling, who plays euphonium in the band, said: "Some of her parts were quite key to the performance so we moved the parts around and got somebody else to play those parts.

"As repiano cornet she had some solo parts. For a lot of the time she was playing with other members of the band but sometimes she had key solo bits so they were moved to other players."

It has been a fast rise to success for the historic band which only reformed two years ago, around 25 years after it disbanded.

Mr Stirling added: "It's very much a resurgence of an older band which was around years before.

"It's incredible, this is just a dream come true. We are just buzzing about it, it's fantastic."

He also won best soloist in the 4th section.

The band, whose musical director is Michael Marzella, has faced other challenges on its path to success, including the death of Siobheann Saville, one of its co-founders.

A post on the band's Facebook page said: "To think that this band has been in existence for just over two years, this is an incredible achievement.

"We've had to overcome so many hurdles along the way, such as the tragic passing of the late Siobheann Saville, one of the co-founders of the band.

"Even on the day of the contest our repiano player, Megan Monkhouse, was rushed to hospital due to illness. We are glad to report that Megan has made a speedy recovery.

"This moment will live with us for the rest of our lives. It took endless amounts of practice, determination and team work, but it has most certainly paid off and was worth it."