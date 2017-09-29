EDUCATION Secretary John Swinney has given the controversial columnist and radio presenter Katie Hopkins a spelling lesson.
Mr Swinney rapped the right-wing commentator after she tweeted news about her talking tour which is visiting several Scottish schools.
Ms Hopkins, who left her job at LBC radio station after making inflammatory comments in the wake of the Manchester bombing, is to visit schools to talk about the “political and media landscape” with high school students.
The former Apprentice candidate announced the Stand Strong Tour dates and added: “We await the thoughts of the Scottish Education Secretary with baited (sic) breath. Am I ‘too unkind’ for Scotland?”
However Mr Swinney only responded by saying: “It’s ‘bated’ breath as anyone hoping to educate our youngsters should know.”
Ms Hopkins is preparing to tackle a list of topics including Brexit, Donald Trump, the Black Lives Matter movement, how to reject social media shaming and “fake news”.
