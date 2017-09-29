RUTH Davidson is the second place choice of Tory members to replace Theresa May as party leader, with only Boris Johnson more popular, according to a new poll.

Despite rejecting calls to move from Holyrood to Westminster, the Scottish Conservative leader still had the backing of 19 per cent of the party faithful.

The Foreign Secretary was narrowly ahead on 23 per cent, the YouGov survey found.

Backbench MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, who has was recently branded “extreme” after saying he opposed abortion even after rape and incest, was in third place, on 17 per cent.

Brexit Secretary David Davis, who topped the poll in July, was down to 11 per cent, Home Secretary Amber Rudd on 6 per cent and Chancellor Philip Hammond 5 per cent.

Mr Johnson’s popularity suggests his hard line on Brexit has paid off with activists, and adds to Mrs May’s woes as the Tory conference opens in Manchester tomorrow.

After losing her Commons majority in June, speculation has continued over whether she can remain Prime Minister until the next scheduled General Election in 2022.

Many Tory MPs expected her to stand down after Brexit was delivered in March 2019, but she recently said she wanted to stay on for the long-term and was “not a quitter”.

However visiting Scotland this week, Mr Hammond exposed the tensions at the top of the party by repeatedly refusing to say Mrs May was the best choice to lead the 2022 campaign.

Mr Johnson has enjoyed a recent boost in support after penning a 4,200-word blueprint for Brexit ahead of the Prime Minister’s recent speech to EU leaders in Florence.

Almost 70 per cent of Tory members said he was doing a good job as Foreign Secretary.

The Times poll also found 38 per cent of Tory members want Mrs May to quit after the UK leaves the EU, compared to 29 per cent wanting her to contest the election.

One in 20 Conservative members want her to resign immediately, and 8 per cent next year.

Ms Davidson’s star has risen considerably since the snap election, with the Scottish Tories going from one MP to 13, their highest total for more than 20 years.

The five largest gains in Tory vote share in the UK were all in Scotland, with the biggest, of 29 percentage points, unseating former SNP leader Alex Salmond in Gordon.

Ms Davidson's is due to give a mid-afternoon main hall speech tomorrow, as well as appear on the BBC’s Sunday Politics show and at four fringe events on Monday and Tuesday.

Joe Twyman, head of political and social research at YouGov, said: “The question of who will take over from Theresa May and when is likely to dominate the Conservative conference.

“Our survey of Conservative party members shows that it is the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Ruth Davidson, who receives the highest leadership rating.

“When members are asked directly to choose who they would like to see as the next party leaders, however, it is Boris Johnson who comes out on top - despite him being the candidate to bring out the largest difference between Remainers and Leavers."

YouGov interviewed 927 Tory members online between September 20 and 27.