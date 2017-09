MUSIC fans were left furious after tickets for Runrig’s farewell concert were sold out within moments of going on sale – only to turn up on resellers’ websites for more than five times the original price.

The veteran Celtic rockers have said the open air gig in Stirling on August 18 next year will be their last, after 45 years' performing.

Tickets for “The Last Dance”, in the new City Park venue in the shadow of Stirling Castle, went on sale at 10am yesterday, but within

Loading article content