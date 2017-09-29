A climber from Wales crushed to death by falling rocks at Yosemite National Park was planning a dream adventure with his wife.
Andrew Foster, 32, was trapped when more than 1,000 tonnes of rock fell from the face of the El Capitan monolith on Wednesday.
Mr Foster and his wife Lucy, who was also injured in the incident, were leaving their home in Wales after Christmas to travel around the Alps for 12 months.
Loading article content
Mrs Foster had posted on Facebook a picture of her smiling husband standing in front of a white van they had just bought as they prepared to travel the Alps.
She wrote: “We’re moving out of our lovely house to live in a van for a year and travel around the Alps skiing climbing and being X-treme to the max! X One friend wrote on social media: “So so sorry to hear the loss of Andrew. My heart is breaking for you and your family."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.