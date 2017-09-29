A FORMER special forces veteran attacked the chairman of a pigeon club after a row erupted over claims a convicted sex offender was a member.
Callum Walker, 36, attacked Carluke Flying Club's Matthew Boyle before its annual general meeting.
Lanark Sheriff Court heard Walker, of Law, South Lanarkshire, had been locked in a dispute with the club amid claims his family had been barred on safety grounds.
Loading article content
He claimed a member who served four years in prison for an attempted rape was allowed to remain in the club.
The court heard as Mr Boyle arrived at the club in December, Walker shouted ‘see you, you wee b******. Why are you keeping my daughter out of the club?" He added: "I’m going to kill you."
He then launched a flurry of punches in the car-park and struck his victim repeatedly in the face before fleeing.
Mr Boyle was left bleeding from his upper lip and he was taken to Wishaw General Hospital. He has been permanently disfigured.
Walker was fined £500 after he admitted assault and was ordered to pay £350 compensation.
The hearing was told Walker had been angered by the decision to bar children from the club rather than expel a convicted sex offender.
A source said the past chairman of the pigeon club targeted Mr Boyle following a prolonged period of bad blood.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.