HOME buyers in Scotland can expect to pay a premium of almost £20,000 for a countryside retreat, a report has found.
Houses in rural areas are £19,017, or 11 per cent, more expensive on average than those in urban areas, according to the annual Bank of Scotland report.
Parts of East Ayrshire are the most affordable for rural buyers, with property prices typically 4.1 times average annual earnings.
In comparison, a house in rural Dorset costs 11.4 times average annual earnings. The least affordable rural area in Scotland is East Lothian, with properties costing 6.5 times a salary.
Graham Blair, mortgages director at Bank of Scotland, said: "The countryside continues to attract homeowners looking for open spaces, cleaner environment and the prospect of a greater quality of life. "However, this comes at a premium with rural property prices on average 11 per cent higher than in urban areas.
“Affordability is often a key driver in any decision to purchase a home, with some rural regions more affordable than certain urban locations, so there’s always an option for anyone considering an escape to the country.”
The report found that the gap in price between urban and rural properties had narrowed as properties in cities had increased in value more than those in more remote parts of the country.
Just five years ago, the rural premium in Scotland was £27,354.
Across the UK as a whole, it costs an extra £44,000, an additional 20 per cent, to buy a rural property when compared to a home in an urban location.
