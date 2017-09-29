SISTERS who acted as finance executives at a top Scottish estate agency are claiming unfair dismissal after both lost their jobs while on maternity leave.

Jenna Storrie, who was financial controller and her sister Rosalind McCulley, who was finance director, lost their jobs last year after Clyde Property created a new £50,000-a-year role of Senior Financial Controller.

It meant that Ms McCulley's six-figure role vanished while Ms Storrie, who said she had twice covered for her sister in the financial director role for two six month spells during two terms of maternity leave in 2012 and 2015, lost out to an accountant colleague David Dunwoodie when being scored for the new role.

Mr Dunwoodie had two years with Clyde while Ms Storrie had seven years with the the company.

Both sisters are claiming unfair dismissal and Ms Storrie's case is due before an employment tribunal on Monday. Clyde owner and managing director Gary Thomson, is disputing both claims.

Clyde Property argue that redundancy is a fair reason under employment law for dismissal in Ms Storrie’s case and the assertions relating to maternity and pregnancy as having a bearing on matters were strongly denied.

The company argues in its response to the claim that Ms Storrie's case should be "struck out" in advance of a full hearing because her claims were "unfounded and have no reasonable prospects of success".

Clyde says she was not suitable for the job, saying the post was "significantly more senior" than her previous post.

Ms Storrie says in papers put to a tribunal that she had been on maternity leave for two-and-a-half months when she was told in September, last year she was at risk of redundancy as a result of a restructure.

She says the purported justifications given for the Clarkston-based head office cuts in a 'Consultation Announcement' included a downturn in the business for the previous quarter.

Ms Storrie claims the principal reason she was selected for redundancy was her status as an employee on maternity leave.

Ms Storrie's particulars of complaint says: "[Ms Storrie] does not accept that the real reason for her dismissal was redundancy. It is [Ms Storrie's] position that [Clyde] has failed to establish that its requirement for employees to carry out head office functions, particularly [Ms Storrie's] role of financial controller, has ceased or diminished..

"[Ms Storrie's] position is that the real reason for her dismissal was the fact that she had exercised her right to take maternity leave, her dismissal was therefore automatically unfair in terms of S.99 of the Employment Rights Act 1996.

"In the alternative, if [Ms Storrie's] dismissal is found to have been genuinely due to redundancy, [Ms Storrie's] position is that the principal reason she was selected for redundancy was her status as an employee on maternity leave. The redundancy applied equally to all employees of the [Clyde's] head office and only two employees including [Ms Storrie] were made redundant, both being employees on maternity leave. [Ms Storrie's] dismissal was therefore automatically unfair in terms of s.99(1) of the Employment Rights Act 1996.

"[Ms Storrie] contends that her dismissal constitutes unfavourable treatment by [Clyde] because she exercised her right to ordinary maternity leave and intended to exercise her right to additional maternity leave in terms of ss18 and 39(2)(c)of the Equality Act 2010."

Clyde Property in its defence to the tribunal on Ms Storrie's case said around 70 per cent of their employees were female and "prides itself on being generous and flexible in relation to maternity leave".

The defence said: "The assertions relating to sex, maternity, pregnancy having a bearing on matters are denied in each and every respect and should be dismissed."

The company added: "At present there are three female staff on maternity leave, a further two employees have advised [Clyde] that they are pregnant and one employee has just returned to work after being off on maternity leave.

"The suggestion of sex and or pregnancy discrimination is entirely without foundation and is insulting, particularly given that [Clyde] has numerous female staff who will all confirm how well they have been treated during periods of pregnancy and maternity leave."

The firm says the restructure came after a poor trading quarter in the April to June of last year, with "business profitability" down by 17 per cent compared to the previous year.

Clyde said that Ms Storrie "merely carried out elements" of her sister's financial director role when she was on maternity leave last year with her second child - but that the financial director was still involved with the business through monthly meetings and financial reviews.

In its defence Clyde said it was "reasonably considered that the SFC role was not a comparable suitable alternative job for Ms Storrie.

The tribunal is due to her Ms Storrie's case on Monday.