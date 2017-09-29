A councillor who was reinstated by the Scottish Conservatives after being suspended over offensive tweets has had his membership terminated.
Robert Davies was one of two Tories suspended within weeks of being elected to Stirling Council in May after the social media posts were uncovered.
He and Alastair Majury were allowed to return to the party last month, with leader Ruth Davidson saying it was important to give people a second chance.
Mr Majury, of Dunblane and Bridge of Allan, was behind an account which tweeted in 2012: "Why is the Catholic Church against birth control? Because they'll run out of children to molest."
His party colleague, who represents the Forth and Endrick ward, posted a series of racists tweets appearing to compare black people to cannibals.
One of the posts in 2013 captioned an archive photo of black people waiting next to a plane with the caption: "No, I am not your lunch. I am your flight attendant."
Another tweet read: "In the interests of security keep your loin cloths with you at all times. Spears go in the overhead locker".
Yesterday, the party said Mr Davies’ membership has now been terminated after he refused to apologise to the council.
Mr Majury remains a Conservative councillor after making an apology.
