A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body of a female police officer was found in a park.

The remains have yet to be identified, but are thought to be those of Leanne McKie, a 39-year-old mother of three young children who serves with Greater Manchester Police.

The discovery was made in Poynton Park, near Stockport yesterday afternoon.

Investigating force, Cheshire, said the man was 43 and from Wilmslow. He is currently being held in police custody.

Detective Inspector Adam Waller said in response to rumours about the body's identity: "We do believe that the victim is 39-year-old Leanne McKie, from Wilmslow.

Mr Waller urged anyone with any information to contact police.

Police cordons are in place in Poynton and Wilmslow as inquiries continue.

He added: "Our thoughts at this difficult time are with Leanne's family, friends and colleagues."

He said that the incident appeared to be isolated and that police were not looking for anyone else in relation to her death.