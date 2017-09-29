A Scot has been named the next editor of the BBC's Question Time.
Hilary O’Neill will take charge of the flagship BBC One political debate show Question Time which is hosted by David Dimbleby
Already deputy editor for the BBC News At Six and 10 bulletins, The Scot, currently deputy editor of the News At Six and 10, will based with the flagship weekly Thursday night political debate show at the Glasgow offices of its producers, Mentorn Scotland.
Loading article content
The show has run since 1979, with past hosts including Sir Robin Day and Peter Sissons.
O'Neill said: “Question Time is the best, highest-profile and most entertaining public debate programme in the UK - it’s a great honour to be joining the team.
“In these tumultuous political times it’s never been more important to hold politicians to account, and to hear directly from people about the issues they care about the most."
“The more opinions and cross-examination the better - I look forward to many adrenaline-packed Thursday nights and to making sure Question Time stays essential viewing for anyone who wants to be part of the current debate.”
James Harding, director of news and current affairs at the BBC, shared the news on Friday and said: “(O’Neill) will bring dynamism, creativity and clear-sighted leadership and help ensure that, almost 40 years after it was launched, Question Time continues to remain at the heart of public political debate and an appointment to view for so many on Thursday nights.”
The Scottish news editor began her career in current affairs radio at BBC Scotland and BBC Northern Ireland, and will take up her new role in coming weeks, based at Question Time producers Mentorn Scotland’s office in Glasgow.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?