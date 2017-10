Chancellor Philip Hammond has dismissed claims that he offered his backing to Boris Johnson for a leadership bid as the disastrous Tory election results rolled in.

Mr Hammond said reports that he texted the Foreign Secretary at 4am on the morning after polling day in June to express support for Mr Johnson when it looked as if Prime Minister Theresa May might have to resign were not true.

According to the claims, any leadership deal with Mr Johnson would have seen the Chancellor remain in the Treasury.

