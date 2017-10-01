THE world’s first ever PhD study on the founder of Celtic and the impact he had on Scotland’s Catholics begins today.

Brother Walfrid – a Marist Brother – founded the Hoops in 1887 to help alleviate poverty among Irish immigrants in Glasgow's east end towards the end of the 19th century.

Now he is to be the subject of a detailed research project to raise awareness of his work to tackle poverty.

Academics say his links with Celtic are well established but the story of Brother Walfrid - real name Andrew Kerins - remains "largely obscure".

It is hoped that the PhD will raise awareness of the larger impact that he had on society, and specifically on immigrants in Glasgow.

Michael Connolly is taking on a PhD study into Walfrid's life at the University of Stirling, funded with a £25,000 grant by Glasgow-based arts group Nine Muses.

It's working title is Faith, Community & Football: Searching for Brother Walfrid.

The 27-year-old said: "As someone who was brought up with a deep awareness regarding the significance of Celtic's presence in Scotland, I felt inspired to write a dissertation for my history degree at university on the origins of the club.

"It was then I began to understand the importance of Brother Walfrid - not just to Celtic, but to the wider Irish immigrant population he sought to support by creating the football club in Glasgow.

"The works of academic authorities such as Dr Joe Bradley and Professor Sir Tom Devine helped fuel my interest in the themes of immigration, Irish identity, poverty, charity and community, which of course motivated Walfrid to found Celtic."

PhD supervisor Dr Joe Bradley added: "It aims to substantiate the partial image we currently have of Walfrid and, indeed, of the circumstances that provided the conditions for the emergence of Celtic Football Club: a unique representation of the Irish diaspora in world sport."

A number of pieces of art have been created of Brother Walfrid with the support of Nine Muses, who say the research project part of a larger awareness campaign.

Manager Emma O'Neil said: "Over 25 years, Andrew Kerins was a pivotal figure in helping poverty-ridden, demoralised and desperate immigrants displaced from Ireland to Glasgow because of the Great Famine, a terrible period in European history.

"Walfrid helped give them food, hope, and, through Celtic, pride, and we want to raise awareness of his life and works."

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell added: "Brother Walfrid is a hugely important figure and someone whose contribution to Celtic Football Club and to wider Scottish society is most deserving of this kind of academic study.

"He was a man who gave people hope at a time of desperation, and in adversity someone who brought people together by creating a club open to all - his dedication to helping others has left a phenomenal legacy.

"It is Brother Walfrid's vision of charitable purpose and community through football, which Celtic will always hold dear and will always strive to honour in everything it does."

Catholic Archbishop of Glasgow Philip Tartaglia said: “As Glasgow’s current Catholic Archbishop, as a very proud Glaswegian who was brought up in the city’s east end, and as a Celtic supporter and football man, I look forward to the eventual publication of this new study on Brother Walfrid, Marist Brother, founding father of Glasgow Celtic FC, apostle of the poor, and a champion for all Glasgow’s people.

“This new study will be a major contribution to the Brother Walfrid story.

“It will surely shine an academic light on the person and faith and motivations of Brother Walfrid, on the underlying facts of his life and activity, on the local and broader historical context, on the local circumstances and the personal interactions of Brother Walfrid with the Glasgow of his time, the City Council, the Catholic Church, his own religious congregation, and the local community leaders.

“We have all heard that Brother Walfrid and his associates wanted to make Celtic F.C. a club ‘open to all’.

“That purpose sounds visionary and progressive for its time. As such, it can only be good for the present and future of Glasgow.”