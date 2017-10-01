A GUNMAN who gave a taxi driver a “bomb” and ordered him to rob a bank for him is to be allowed out of jail for home visits, according to reports.

Andrew Patrick, 42, is only 14 months into his six years and nine months sentence.

But he has now been assessed as “low risk” by authorities, is being moved to an open prison, will be eligible for unescorted home visits and probably allowed back home for Christmas, said the Sunday Post.

Loading article content