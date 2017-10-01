NICOLA Sturgeon must take the threat of a second independence referendum off the table “once and for all,” David Mundell will say today.
And the Scottish Secretary will insist that if the First Minister does not, then he will say electing Ruth Davidson as Scotland’s First Minister will be the only way to guarantee lifting the threat of another divisive poll.
Delivering his keynote address to conference Mr Mundell will urge Nicola Sturgeon to use her SNP conference speech next week to make a clear commitment to abandon her desire to hold another poll on Scotland’s future.
“We’re told a second independence referendum is on the back-burner. Well, it’s time Nicola Sturgeon took a fire extinguisher to it, so Scotland can get on with what really matters.
“I hope she takes the opportunity to do so at her party’s conference in a few days’ time. If she won’t, we will. No-one else. Week in week out we see Scottish Labour flip-flopping on the constitution.
“The only way to guarantee the threat of a second independence referendum is swept off the table, once and for all, is to install Ruth Davidson as Scotland’s First Minister,” the Secretary of State will declare.
