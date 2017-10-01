THOUSANDS of people put their best foot forward as they took part in the Great Scottish Run this weekend.

The record weekend of running saw 30,000 people pound the streets of Glasgowover three days of events for all ages and abilities.

First over the line on the half-marathon course, was Christopher Thompson, from Surrey, who beat Scotland's Callum Hawkins by 34 seconds.

Kenyan athlete Flomena Cheyech Daniel was the first female finisher with a time of 70.17.

Scotland’s biggest weekend of running began on Friday, September 29 with the Schools Challenge, which saw thousands of pupils take part in a 1.5k fun run with elites Andrew Butchart, Callum Hawkins and Jo Pavey.

Super Saturday saw 3,000 participants take part in the Toddler Dash, Junior Run and Family Mile

And today saw 22,000 runners take to the streets of Glasgow for the half marathon and 10k.

Chris Thompson clinched victory in the Bank of Scotland Great Scottish Run half marathon today with a time of 62.44.

The first Scot over the finish line was last year’s winner Callum Hawkins, who finished second in 63.18 just ahead of Tsegai Tewelde in third.

Flomena Daniel was the first woman over the line with a time of 70.17, with Charlotte Purdue second in 72.18.

The first Scottish woman to finish was Fionnuala Ross with a time of 74.26, the third woman to cross the line.

Scottish World Para Athletics Championship 100m and 200m gold medallist Sammi Kinghorn won the women’s wheelchair 10k race in 29.45, while Sean Frame was men’s winner in 29.28.

In the 10K races which set off earlier in the morning in Glasgow, Stuart Gibson took victory in a time of 31.37, with Alasdair McLeod second in 31.55 and Darren Thom third in 32.55.

Rebecca Murray took the women’s race in 34.30, ahead of Jenny Bannerman who clocked 35.50 and Claire Bruce third in 35.55.

Alex Jackson from organisers the Great Run Company said: "Today has been the culmination of Scotland’s biggest ever weekend of running with over 30,000 participants.

"Congratulations to the winners, to all the runners who took part and, as ever, our profound thanks to the people of Glasgow who lined the streets and created such a great atmosphere to cheer them on.

"The Bank of Scotland Great Scottish Run continues to go from strength-to-strength both in terms of its sheer scale and the demand for places."