RUTH DAVIDSON has not ruled out making a bid for the leadership of the UK Conservative Party as she attacked the “Tory psychodrama" surrounding speculation over Theresa May's leadership.

The Scottish Conservative leader - who has support within the party as a potential rival to Boris Johnson in any contest to replace the Prime Minister – was asked if she would, once and for all, rule out standing for the UK party leadership and was pushed on whether Mrs May should be prepared to sack the Foreign Secretary over his interventions on Brexit.

She told a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester: “I’m not standing to be the leader of the party. This session is about our new MPs who have just got themselves in the House of Commons; I don’t sit in the House of Commons. Let’s get back to why we are here and the real issues and not about Tory pyscho-drama that nobody…”

Her comments were met with applause and came before her colleague David Mundell mocked Mr Johnson's electoral appeal in Scotland.

Asked how young Scots would react to Mr Johnson becoming Tory leader, the Scottish Secretary suggested his colleagues did not answer hypothetical questions but then noted: “I do recall Boris Johnson once stood for Rector of Edinburgh University and you can look at the result of that.” This sparked laughter and applause from the audience.

In 2006, Mr Johnson failed in his bid to become the university’s rector in 2006; he came third.

Later in her conference speech in the main hall, Ms Davidson expressed her love for London but said: "I have no plans to move there myself but it's great to visit."

The revival of the Scottish Tories under Ms Davidson's leadership has made her a popular figure, with activists queuing to get into the fringe event. The start and end of her keynote conference speech were met with standing ovations.

Earlier, Mrs May insisted the Cabinet was "united" behind her despite the breaking out of renewed feuding over Brexit.

After Boris Johnson laid down a raft of red lines for EU withdrawal including an insistence that a transition phase must not last "a second more" than two years, the Prime Minister was asked if her Foreign Secretary was "unsackable".

Dodging the question, Mrs May told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that Mr Johnson “absolutely behind” her Brexit plan, which she set out in a speech in the Italian city of Florence last week.

Damian Green, the First Secretary of State, appeared to deliver a thinly-veiled rebuke to Mr Johnson over his public outspokenness on Brexit.

In a pointed intervention, Mr Green said: “It's advice for all my colleagues at all times; if you feel strongly about something then make your pitch in private. And then, when the Government has come to a collective decision, stick to it."

As well as his Brexit demands, Mr Johnson sparked fury among some Conservatives by participating in a Channel 4 documentary due to air on Sunday night in which a friend is reported to have said he believed Mrs May had "a year at most" to remain in Downing Street.

Mrs May, who celebrated her 61st birthday yesterday, made it clear she intended to remain in power. "I will fight the next election. I'm not a quitter, I'm in it for the long term.”

But Grant Shapps, the former party Chairman, said “every serious person” knew there was no way Mrs May could take the party into electoral battle again.

Lord Heseltine, the former Tory Deputy Prime Minister, noted: “It's very difficult for Boris to go on making the sort of interventions he is and remain in the Government."

A poll of 2,000 voters for the Huffington Post found 59 per cent of people wanted Mrs May to step down immediately and 64 per cent said she should go before the next election.

However, just 12 per cent of Conservative voters said the PM should step down now with 59 per cent of Tories saying she should stay on until after Brexit or until the transition period was over.