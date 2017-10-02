Volunteering on projects that bring people closer to nature, from tree planting to growing food, can boost mental health, a study has found.

Most people taking part in volunteering with the Wildlife Trusts - some 95% - who had poor levels of mental health at the beginning of a scheme reported an improvement after six weeks, with further increases over 12 weeks, the research showed.

The study by the University of Essex assessed changes in the attitudes, behaviour and well-being of 139 people, many of whom were attending conservation projects because of needs such as mental health problems or being cut off from other people.

