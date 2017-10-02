At least two people have been killed and more than 70 injured after a mass shooting at a Las Vegas music concert.
US Police have said one suspect is down after a mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip killed two and injured dozens.
An officer confirmed one suspect was 'down' after police evacuted the area around the Mandalay Bay Casino where a country music festival was taking place.
NEW: Police confirm one suspect is down after shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. "We have numerous victims right now" https://t.co/rLwgYdlThI pic.twitter.com/vN2bx530gP— ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2017
At least 12 people are reported to be in critical condition after a shower of bullets rained down on the crowd.
University Medical Centre spokeswoman Danita Cohen said 26 people had been admitted to the hospital.
Part of the Vegas strip has been shut down while emergency services attend the scene.
A police officer takes cover behind a police vehicle during a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip (John Locher/AP)
