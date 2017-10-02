DAVID Mundell has told Nicola Sturgeon to abandon the “divisive, grievance-fuelled constitutional politics of the past” as he claimed the Tories were putting forward a common sense approach to Brexit.

The Scottish Secretary in his keynote speech to the Conservative conference in Manchester claimed that without Theresa May’s firm opposition to the First Minister’s push for a second independence referendum, Scotland would be facing a rerun of 2014 within a year.

After thanking Tory activists in Scotland for having “kept us in the game” over the last few years, Mr Mundell praised the Prime Minister for resisting the SNP Government’s determination to “plunge our country into another damaging and divisive independence referendum”.

He went on: “But faced with her unwanted demand, Theresa said simply and firmly: ‘Now is not the time.’ Without that clear decision, Scotland would be facing the prospect of an independence referendum as early as a year from now.”

Mr Mundell claimed that Scots were weary of the SNP’s obsession with independence; “the tired arguments of the past, their neglect of the day job”.

The Secretary of State argued that the General Election, in which the Tories went from one MP to 13 in Scotland, showed just out of touch Ms Sturgeon was with public opinion.

“Instead of addressing the declining standards in Scotland’s schools, instead of tackling the pressures and missed targets that dog Scotland’s NHS, instead of building our way out of Scotland’s growing housing crisis…Nicola Sturgeon subjected Scotland to a year of political game-playing as she sought to turn the EU referendum into an excuse for a second independence poll.

“I’m glad the election result finally forced her to put her constitutional campaign on hold. But for how long?” he asked. “It’s time Nicola Sturgeon ruled out a second independence referendum – clearly and unambiguously – so that Scotland can get on with what really matters.

“I hope she takes the opportunity to do so at her party’s conference in a few days’ time. If she won’t, we will,” declared the Scottish Secretary.

He insisted the way to guarantee a second vote on Scotland’s future was taken off the table was for voters to make Ruth Davidson First Minister.

Later in his speech, Mr Mundell stressed how Scotland needed to be Brexit-ready and claimed the UK Government had put forward a “common sense approach to leaving the EU”.

Emphasising how people wanted certainty and stability, he spoke about more devolved powers and the need to maintain common UK frameworks to protect Britain’s internal market.

“We will add to Holyrood’s responsibilities as decision-making powers return from Brussels. That’s what our approach will deliver and I urge the Scottish Government to continue to work with us on these issues.

“Now is not the time for conjuring up constitutional grievances. Now is the time for working together, constructively, as the people of Scotland expect from their two governments.”

The Scottish Secretary added: “The people of Scotland sent a clear message in June. They do not want the divisive, grievance-fuelled constitutional politics of the past.

“They want politicians who are 100 per cent focused on the day job, pulling together and delivering for Scotland on the biggest challenges we face in the future.”

In response, Alistair Carmichael, the Liberal Democrats’ Chief Whip, said: “If David Mundell seriously thinks that his party is putting forward a common sense approach to Brexit, then he has clearly been living under a rock and missing those Jeremy Kyle-style counselling sessions that have been happening within the cabinet.

“Aside from the fact that Brexit itself is nonsensical, the Tories approach to Brexit has been anything but common sense. We have a sitting duck Prime Minister who has no control of her own Government and a cabinet pulling itself apart that even the writers for EastEnders couldn’t make it up.

“Liberal Democrats are the only party that are putting forward a clear approach. Giving the British people a final say is the common sense approach and will give them a chance to vote on the reality and not what bumbles in around Boris Johnson’s head,” added the former Scottish Secretary.