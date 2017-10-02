HISTORIANS have launched a worldwide search for Sir William Wallace 'last sword.'

It is believed to have been a gift from the King of France, when the Scots freedom fighter travelled to visit the Pope.

After Wallace's death in 1305, the weapon was kept for centuries at Loudoun in Ayrshire, which was connected to his mother’s family.

The sword was sold at auction in Glasgow in 1930, to an antiques dealer named Moffat.

Sean Donnelly, of the Society of William Wallace, said “The Loudoun sword is a 13th century type claymore, so it even looks more true than the one in the National Wallace Monument. Our biggest concern is it is no longer in the country."