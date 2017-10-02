A cabling services firm has gone into administration with the loss of 50 jobs.
Xtreme Business Solutions, which has offices in Aberdeen and Dalgety Bay was said to have “unsustainable cash flow issues” with rising costs and falling margins.
Clients included Trump International Golf Links, Network Rail, University of St Andrews and William Grant & Sons.
Loading article content
Iain Fraser and Tom MacLennan, partners with FRP Advisory LLP, have been appointed joint administrators of the company which fitted and maintained cabling and networked systems such as CCTV.
The business has ceased trading with immediate effect and 31 staff in Aberdeen and 19 in Dalgety bay have been made redundant.
Mr Fraser said: “Xtreme Business Solutions was an established, respected operator in the specialist cabling sector.
“Unfortunately, the financial issues facing the company could not be resolved and administration was the only option."
“We will work closely with all agencies such as the Redundancy Payments Office to ensure employees receive every support and assistance at this very difficult time.”
The business was founded in 2003 and had a turnover of around £2 million
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.