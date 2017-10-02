LABOUR have demanded a ministerial statement on whether fracking is to be banned.
The SNP Government is reported to be planning an announcement on the controversial gas extraction technique this week, just ahead of the party’s annual conference.
The government has not denied the suggestion, but has yet to say anything definitive.
Ineos, the company which runs the Grangemouth petrochemical works and had hoped to frack in Scotland, has also been left in the dark, with no contact from the government.
Labour MSP Claudia Beamish, who is promoting a bill to ban fracking, has written to energy minister Paul Wheelhouse asking him to make a statement to Holyrood.
She said: “Anything less than an outright ban of onshore fracking in all its forms would be a betrayal of our climate change commitments, our communities and the job opportunities now and for future generations in clean, renewable energy.”
The SNP announced a moratorium on fracking in early 2015 pending research on its implications for health, the environment, the economy and transport systems.
It has also held a public consultation which drew 60,000 replies.
Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, involves pumping water and chemicals at high pressure deep underground into shale beds to release methane gas.
Critics say it is a pollution risk and will worsen climate change, while defenders such as Ineos say Scottish fracking say it could mean jobs and lower imports of US shale gas.
A Scottish Government spokesperson said ministers were still considering the evidence and would "put their recommendation" to MSPs for a vote "before the end of this calendar year".
