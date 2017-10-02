SHE described herself as a “Cinzano martini politician,” the type who liked a good political fight – “any place, anytime, anywhere”.

Ruth Davidson, officially the darling of the Tory family get-together in Manchester, packed out yet another conference fringe; this time a fireside chat with The Times.

I calculated some 300 people had turned up to hear the thoughts of someone, who, many believe, should be the next leader of the UK Tory Party. Bozza beware.

The conversation began with the inevitable reference to the big R as a “kickboxing lesbian”. To which, the top tartan Tory observed: “I haven’t kickboxed in years but I’m still a lesbian.”

Given the leadership question and whether the blonde bombshell will or will not challenge the Maybot, the journalistic inquisition tended to gravitate towards Ruth’s personal ambitions in what she herself has dubbed the “Tory pyscho-drama”.

The Scot dodged this way and then that but finally couldn’t resist a pop at the leading Brexiteer, saying: “What I would say is, I have a lot of my MSPs at this conference, if any of you think of writing anything without telling me that is counter to current Scottish Conservative policy, you are out on your ear because no one is unsackable.”

To put it another way, the Maybot might not have sacked the blonde Beatle but I would have had no hesitation in doing so.

But the leadership question would not go away even after the top tartan Tory insisted she did not want what looked like the “loneliest job in the world” inside No 10.

Yet if the choice was between becoming FM and stopping Jezza getting into Downing Street, Ruth revealed how the most important political factor in her life was saving the Union and that the chief comrade would be a direct threat to it. Which seemed to keep the door open to her seeking to succeed Thezza.

At another turn, the squaddie stressed how she did not think the Tory Party needed saving. “It needs to get over its nervous breakdown and man up a little bit.”

Later, the big R was asked about the Tories getting into bed with those nice fellows of the DUP. She quipped, to laughter: “I’m not sure Arlene Foster would be comfortable with the idea of being in bed with me.”

The 300 Tories laughed and laughed. Ruth to beat Boris? No contest.