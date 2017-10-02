THE SNP has been accused of making economic policy “on the back of a fag packet”, after it admitted a critical decision on its Scottish Investment Bank was done at short notice.

Nicola Sturgeon announced the bank in her Programme for Government on September 5, telling MSPs it would be developed by Tesco Bank chief executive Benny Higgins.

However it has emerged government officials only approached Mr Higgins about the role a fortnight before the announcement, and Ms Sturgeon did not meet him until after it.

