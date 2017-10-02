THE father of Stephen Paddock - the suspect behind Sunday night’s massacre in Las Vegas – was on the FBI’s 10 most-wanted fugitives list in 1968 after escaping from a Texas prison that same year.

Benjamin Paddock was sentenced to 20 years in the Federal Correction Facility in La Tuna, Texas, after robbing Valley National Bank in Phoenix in 1960, according to a news article from the Tuscon Daily Citizen in 1971.

Benjamin Paddock went by multiple aliases, like Perry Archer, Benjamin J. Butler, and Leo Genstein, among others. He also called himself “Big Daddy,” the article reports. He worked as a garbage disposal salesman at the time of his arrest.

Loading article content