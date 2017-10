Fiona Bruce has said she was “disappointed” when she learned of the gender pay disparity at the BBC.

The presenter was among those to have their salaries made public as part of the broadcaster’s annual report earlier this year.

Bruce, who has worked for the BBC for nearly 30 years and is best known as a newsreader and for hosting the Antiques Roadshow, was revealed to earn between £350,000 and £399,000 in the ‘multi-genre’ band.

Loading article content