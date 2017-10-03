SCOTS rock band Mogwai are to continue touring without their drummer Martin Bulloch who is in "ill health".

Nine years ago the band cancelled their North American tour after Bulloch, who has a heart condition, had pacemaker problems which forced him to return to Scotland for treatment.

But this time round the band have temporarily replaced Bulloch with Cat Myers of Honeyblood for their forthcoming tour of Europe, USA and Canada.

The band are due to play the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on December 16.

“We are sorry to announce that due to ill health, Martin will be unable to join us for our BBC sessions this week and upcoming live shows until further notice," said the band.

“To say the least, we are all absolutely gutted but wish him a super speedy recovery so he can get back behind the drums and rejoin the tour as soon as possible.

“We are lucky to have recruited and offer a warm welcome to Cat Myers from Honeyblood who will stand in for Martin while he recovers.”

The band cancelled a tour nine years ago after Bulloch was rushed to a New York hospital on Sunday night due to problems stemming from his heart condition. The band had just finished their performance at the My Bloody Valentine-curated All Tomorrow's Parties festival when pacemaker trouble forced them to rush Bulloch to hospital.

Though Bulloch was later discharged, Mogwai cancelled the remainder of their North American tour.

"I've been having some problems with my pacemaker for the duration of the tour and it unfortunately culminated in me being sent to the emergency room," said Bulloch at the time "The doctors there initially thought I would have to have corrective surgery at a larger hospital nearer NYC but I have been given the all clear to travel home on the understanding that I go straight to my cardiologist on arrival back in Scotland."

Bulloch has never been shy about his heart condition, more than once auctioning a pacemaker to raise money for charity.

"I'm really bummed about having to go home," Bulloch he said in 2008. "But I can honestly say it would be almost impossible for me to carry on at this point as my pacemaker has broken skin and the surrounding area has become infected."