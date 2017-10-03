The brother of the Las Vegas gunman man who police say killed at least 59 people and injured about 527 said his family is "dumbfounded" by details of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Paddock’s brother described the gunman as a multi-millionaire property developer who liked to gamble large amounts of money at the world-famous casinos in Las Vegas who had no known political or religious agenda.

Eric Paddock told reporters his brother often received free rooms and meals from casinos, telling reporters: “He was a guy who had money.

“He went on cruises and gambled.”

He told the Orlando Sentinel: “We are completely dumbfounded. We can’t understand what happened.”

He also said their father was a bank robber who was once on the most wanted list.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Stephen Paddock, 64, was found dead by officers who stormed his 32nd-floor room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Eric Paddock said his brother was never an "avid gun guy" and didn't have any background in the military.

Pictured: Their father Benjamin Hoskins Paddock escaped from a federal prison in Texas in 1969

"He's a guy who lived in a house in Nevada and drove down and gambled in Las Vegas." said Paddock, in a video clip of an interview posted by CBS News. "He did stuff, ate burritos."

Eric Paddock also said there is "no reason" the family could imagine his brother carrying out this massacre, reports the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "It's like an asteroid just fell on top of our family."

"There's absolutely no way I can even conceive that my brother would shoot a bunch of people he didn't even know," Eric Paddock said. "There's no rationale. There's nothing anywhere that said why he did this."

A motive for this shooting has not been determined at this point.

Assistant sheriff Todd Fasulo said Paddock had 23 guns — some with scopes — in his hotel room.

Authorities found 19 more guns at his home in Mesquite, as well as explosives and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Several pounds of ammonium nitrate, a fertiliser that can be turned into explosives such as those used in the 1995 Oklahoma bombing, were discovered in his car.